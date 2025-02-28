Rhonda Council, City of Sikeston clerk, left, and Sikeston High School student and mock city clerk Cambree Scott listen during the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at City Hall. SHS students on Friday had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

Anna Curtis, left, as city manager, Adley Wheeler, middle, as mayor, and Suzie Gilmore as city counselor are pictured during the annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28. Sikeston High School students had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat