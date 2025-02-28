All sections
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

Sikeston High School students dive into local government at annual youth day

Sikeston High School students participated in the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day, engaging in civic activities and discussing local issues like the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club property.

By Gina Curtis ~ Standard Democrat
Rhonda Council, City of Sikeston clerk, left, and Sikeston High School student and mock city clerk Cambree Scott listen during the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at City Hall. SHS students on Friday had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate.
Rhonda Council, City of Sikeston clerk, left, and Sikeston High School student and mock city clerk Cambree Scott listen during the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at City Hall. SHS students on Friday had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
Anna Curtis, left, as city manager, Adley Wheeler, middle, as mayor, and Suzie Gilmore as city counselor are pictured during the annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28. Sikeston High School students had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate.
Anna Curtis, left, as city manager, Adley Wheeler, middle, as mayor, and Suzie Gilmore as city counselor are pictured during the annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28. Sikeston High School students had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
Sikeston High School student Matthew Seabaugh, acting as a Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief, speaks to the mock city council about littering in the City of Sikeston during the Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at City Hall. The mock city council also discussed ideas for the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club property during their meeting.
Sikeston High School student Matthew Seabaugh, acting as a Sikeston Department of Public Safety chief, speaks to the mock city council about littering in the City of Sikeston during the Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at City Hall. The mock city council also discussed ideas for the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club property during their meeting. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
SIKESTON — Sikeston High School and the City of Sikeston teamed up for the the Annual Ron Creed Youth in Government Day Friday, Feb. 28 at Sikeston City Hall.

SHS students on Friday had the opportunity for civic engagement at the local level, allowing students to gain a better understanding of how local government functions and how various city departments operate. The mock city council discussed ideas for the redevelopment of the Bootheel Golf Club property during their meeting as well as littering issues in the city.

