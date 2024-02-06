Sikeston graduate stars in 'Girls State' documentary

“God can save the world, women will save America”.

This is a quote from Cecilia Barton in the new documentary “Girls State”, which was released Friday, April 5. Sikeston graduate and now Jackson local Brooke Taylor was a part of this documentary.

The “Girls State” documentary follows young high school-aged females who are passionate about politics as they go through a weeklong immersive experiment to build a government from the ground up.

Taylor was a junior from Sikeston at the time of filming in the summer of 2022. Growing up, talking politics was the norm to her as her stepmother was a representative for three different counties until she termed out. Taylor said she remembered always having a box of candy to throw out of her dad’s pickup truck, and that her family always told her that politics was something she could do if she wanted.

At a young age, Taylor knew she wanted to be in politics in some way.

“It was never something that I was supposed to shy away from and I grew up in the arms of politics. It wasn’t until I was able to tour the Supreme Court and saw who is currently Chief Justice Mary Rhodes Russell in her robe and being so kind to me and letting me try on her robe that I decided that ‘hey, I can do that’,” Taylor said.

The process of getting into Girls State was a pretty wild ride Taylor said. The girls had to be chosen by their school and then they could start the process of sending in their resume and writing a few essays.

After the leg work of sending in those requirements, the girls had to get their funding, which Taylor said was a whole process within itself. She said the girls who attend Girls State are all top of their class, involved with very high GPAs, and are interested in politics.

To be in the actual documentary, Taylor and the other girls had to decide if they wanted to be followed around during the week and have their image released to Apple TV and the producers.

“I’d already decided that I wanted to be on the Supreme Court at Girls State. I was like, sure that would be interesting for them to follow because I’m pretty feisty. I don’t think I’m gonna back down, I think I’m gonna go straight for the Supreme Court. So I checked the “yes” box and they sent my application to the producers, including my resume,” she said.