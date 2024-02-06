SIKESTON, Mo. -- Every year as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and officials begin the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits. This April, voters could make that decision once and for all.

On Monday, the Sikeston City Council heard the first reading of a measure that would put the fireworks issue on the April 5 ballot. If passed Monday, voters will have the opportunity to put to a rest a debate that has been ongoing for years.

"Every year since I've been here in the spring and early summer we debate changes to the fireworks regulation," said Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass. "In the last seven years, the only change we've made is allowing the sale of fireworks in town."

Currently shooting fireworks inside the city limits of Sikeston is illegal, being rejected by past City Council's on multiple occasions. During conversations over the summer, former Sikeston councilman Brandon Sparks suggested the issue be brought before voters.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, Council will vote to put the question of: "Shall the City Council of the City of Sikeston adopt the proposed Ordinance Number 6253, the full text of which is available in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's website (www.sikeston.org), allowing, with certain restrictions, the discharge of fireworks within the city limits of the City of Sikeston?"