NewsDecember 4, 2021

Sikeston fireworks issue may be decided by voters, if council passes ordinance

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Every year as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and officials begin the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits. This April, voters could make that decision once and for all. On Monday, the Sikeston City Council heard the first reading of a measure that would put the fireworks issue on the April 5 ballot. If passed Monday, voters will have the opportunity to put to a rest a debate that has been ongoing for years...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
story image illustation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Every year as the Fourth of July nears, Sikeston residents and officials begin the debate on whether the shooting of fireworks should be allowed in the city limits. This April, voters could make that decision once and for all.

On Monday, the Sikeston City Council heard the first reading of a measure that would put the fireworks issue on the April 5 ballot. If passed Monday, voters will have the opportunity to put to a rest a debate that has been ongoing for years.

"Every year since I've been here in the spring and early summer we debate changes to the fireworks regulation," said Sikeston City Manager Jonathan Douglass. "In the last seven years, the only change we've made is allowing the sale of fireworks in town."

Currently shooting fireworks inside the city limits of Sikeston is illegal, being rejected by past City Council's on multiple occasions. During conversations over the summer, former Sikeston councilman Brandon Sparks suggested the issue be brought before voters.

At the Dec. 6 meeting, Council will vote to put the question of: "Shall the City Council of the City of Sikeston adopt the proposed Ordinance Number 6253, the full text of which is available in the City Clerk's Office and on the City's website (www.sikeston.org), allowing, with certain restrictions, the discharge of fireworks within the city limits of the City of Sikeston?"

If the ballot question passes, the Council would then adopt a bill at the next convenient City Council meeting, which would establish the particulars of the firework regulations.

The dates of times of when the fireworks would be allowed to be discharged would mirror those in Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Those times would be from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 27-July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight on July 4 and from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Councilman Vest Baker asked, if the ordinance is passed, could the city still halt the shooting of fireworks if there is a no-burn order.

Douglass said it is written in the ordinance that the discharge of fireworks is prohibited at all times during any burn ban declared by the city or county.

"We're going to get the public's opinion on it, that's for sure," said Sikeston Mayor Greg Turnbow.

"In my mind, from my seat, it would settle the question, so to speak," Douglass said, adding it would help the Council, along with Sikeston DPS, address the public when complaints came about fireworks, one way or the other. "Hopefully not have to reinvent the wheel every year on fireworks."

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

