All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 25, 2020

Sikeston fireworks ban remains in place

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will continue to have a ban on shooting fireworks within the city limits. On Monday morning, Sikeston City Council members were split on the issue to approve an amendment to the firework ordinance allowing shooting of fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4; and from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1...

Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston will continue to have a ban on shooting fireworks within the city limits.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

On Monday morning, Sikeston City Council members were split on the issue to approve an amendment to the firework ordinance allowing shooting of fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4; and from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

The issue was brought before the council in June but never went to a vote. The vote on the amendment Monday was 3-3 and since there was no majority, the measure failed. Mayor Steven Burch and council members Onethia Williams and Gerald Settles voted “yes,” while council members Karen Evans, Ryan Merideth and Brandon Sparks voted “no.” Councilman Brian Self was not in attendance.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy