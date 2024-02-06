Sikeston fireworks ban remains in place

On Monday morning, Sikeston City Council members were split on the issue to approve an amendment to the firework ordinance allowing shooting of fireworks between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. from June 27 to July 3; from 10 a.m. to midnight July 4; and from 10 a.m. Dec. 31 until 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1.

The issue was brought before the council in June but never went to a vote. The vote on the amendment Monday was 3-3 and since there was no majority, the measure failed. Mayor Steven Burch and council members Onethia Williams and Gerald Settles voted “yes,” while council members Karen Evans, Ryan Merideth and Brandon Sparks voted “no.” Councilman Brian Self was not in attendance.