Sikeston educator played role in creating Senate bill

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston R-6 educator played an instrumental role in the creation of a Missouri Senate bill that changes provisions relating to background checks.

In her weekly legislative column, which addressed the Missouri General Assembly's regular session that ended May 12, Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said Senate Bill 40 was suggested by Sikeston Career and Technology Center instructor Brent Trankler.

"Mr. Trankler was concerned about adults attending career and technical classes in the regular school during normal school hours," Thompson Rehder said in her May 16 column. "Adults with a criminal past will still be allowed to further their education, just not in the same classroom as our kids."

SB 40 will mandate criminal and child abuse neglect checks for all adults enrolling in a blended high school career and technology education (CTE) courses in the state of Missouri. If a conviction is found that violates Missouri Safe Schools Act, they would be prohibited from enrolling in blended high school courses at a Career and Technology Center (CTC) during the normal operational high school hours.