Sikeston educator played role in creating Senate bill

SIKESTON, Mo. -- A Sikeston R-6 educator played an instrumental role in the creation of a Missouri Senate bill that changes provisions relating to background checks.
In her weekly legislative column, which addressed the Missouri General Assembly's regular session that ended May 12, Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder said Senate Bill 40 was suggested by Sikeston Career and Technology Center instructor Brent Trankler.
"Mr. Trankler was concerned about adults attending career and technical classes in the regular school during normal school hours," Thompson Rehder said in her May 16 column. "Adults with a criminal past will still be allowed to further their education, just not in the same classroom as our kids."
SB 40 will mandate criminal and child abuse neglect checks for all adults enrolling in a blended high school career and technology education (CTE) courses in the state of Missouri. If a conviction is found that violates Missouri Safe Schools Act, they would be prohibited from enrolling in blended high school courses at a Career and Technology Center (CTC) during the normal operational high school hours.
"This was a very dangerous loophole that needed to be closed in the Missouri public education system," Trankler said. "I reached out to Sen. Thompson Rehder and we worked collectively for a resolve to the issue."
While many CTC schools with an adult education program have a criminal records policy prohibiting students with certain convictions from attending, they must rely on the honesty of the applicant for disclosing any such convictions, Trankler said.
Prior to this bill, it was illegal for Missouri public school districts to perform background checks on all adult education students and labeled a discriminatory practice, Trankler said.
"Having this bill put into law will take a step in ensuring the safety of our youth across Missouri," Trankler said. "While it is understood there is a need for educational opportunity for everyone, there are safer and more appropriate post-secondary options available for those not meeting the background check requirements."
SB 40 was truly agreed to and passed by the legislative body May 12 and awaits signing by Gov. Mike Parson. The bill would take effect Aug. 28.
