Sikeston DPS training new officer to give information to public

SIKESTON, MO. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety is adding a new face to relay information to the public.

In the coming months, officer Evelyn Aceves will undergo training to become Sikeston DPS' newest public information officer.

"We see the addition of officer Aceves as a public information officer being a valuable tool to help us get our message out to the public -- whether it be our daily operations, concerns in the community or other issues that we want to relay to the public," Sikeston DPS assistant chief Jim McMillen said.

The public information program is about building relationships, he said.

"We know if we can build those bridges and relationships in the good times that when the bad times happen, we'll have that bridge to help us deal with it together. If we wait until the bad times to communicate, we've messed up," he said.

So, when McMillen recently approached Aceves about training to be a public information officer, she said she was definitely interested.

"I do agree; I don't think we should be seen only whenever bad things happen," Aceves said. "I would rather be part of the department growing. I know people watch us, and I want them to know we're pretty involved."

The 25-year-old California native moved from San Diego to Sikeston about two years ago. In 2018, the former restaurant owner decided to join the police academy after a simple conversation with her daughter, who is now 8 years old.

"I asked my daughter: 'Hey, what are you thinking of being when you grow up?'" Aceves said. "She said, in her own words: 'I want to be a cop, but that's only for boys.'"

Aceves set out to prove her daughter wrong. In August, she was hired by Sikeston DPS as a public safety officer.

Aceves said she knows it's not common to see a female officer, and she's often asked from adults and children alike: "Are you a lady cop?" She just smiles and says: "Yes, I am."

Aceves said she wants to connect with the community, especially with children.

"I think it starts with the kids first, and they see a lot growing up, and they notice things," she said.

She wants children to feel comfortable with law enforcement and for them to know police officers are people, too.

"Generally speaking, we think it's the open-communicative nature of that which helps information flow back and forth through the community to which we serve, so we want to continue that," McMillen said.