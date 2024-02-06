Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip line

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public.
DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as suspicious activity or possible criminal activity. The information will be anonymous.
"Callers are encouraged to leave as much information as they can recall," according to a release from Sikeston DPS. "All information received from the public will be kept confidential and caller ID will not be used with this phone line. The tip line is not monitored 24 hours a day but the tip line is checked daily for messages."
Although the tip line is anonymous, callers may include their name and/or contact information if they wish. Those reporting an in-progress crime or who need immediate police assistance are asked to call 911 or (573) 471-4711 and tell the operator they wish to remain anonymous.
"The department is making strides to encourage the public/community to report any information to the tip line of any current or past crimes they may have information about," the release stated. "Crime prevention cannot be achieved by the police alone. Sikeston DPS is making strides to work hand-in-hand with the public to fight crime and neighborhood disorder throughout our community.
"We depend heavily on the publics assistance in the reporting of crimes to the police. Often a seemingly unimportant piece of information can solve a crime. Once again this information can be reported anonymously."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.