Sikeston DPS sets up new, anonymous tip line

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Sikeston Department of Public Safety has set up a new, anonymous tip line to help get more information from the public.

DPS is now maintaining a tip line at (573) 475-3774 where citizens can easily submit information such as suspicious activity or possible criminal activity. The information will be anonymous.

"Callers are encouraged to leave as much information as they can recall," according to a release from Sikeston DPS. "All information received from the public will be kept confidential and caller ID will not be used with this phone line. The tip line is not monitored 24 hours a day but the tip line is checked daily for messages."