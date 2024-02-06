Sikeston DPS rescues three dogs in fire

Fire fighters with the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety rescued three dogs from a house fire late Friday morning.
According to Sikeston DPS Capt. Derick Wheetley, officers responded to 403 Marion for a structure fire at 11:40 a.m. Friday. Fire crews extinguished a one-room content fire and in the process rescued the three dogs.
Wheetley added all three dogs are doing well and were housed at Sikeston PAWS until the owner picked them up around 2 p.m. Friday.
The home received moderate fire and smoke damage and the cause was determined to be electrical.
Along with Sikeston DPS, Sikeston PAWS and South Scott Ambulance District responded to the scene.
