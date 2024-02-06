All sections
NewsApril 7, 2021

Sikeston DPS: Report of shots fired at Walmart not true

A false report Tuesday indcated shots had been fired at a Walmart in Sikeston, Missouri. A social media post from Sikeston Department of Public Safety around 1 p.m., though, said there had been no shots fired or weapon seen at the store. There had been a dispute of some kind, but no other details were available...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A false report Tuesday indicated shots had been fired at a Walmart in Sikeston, Missouri.

A social media post from Sikeston Department of Public Safety around 1 p.m., though, said there had been no shots fired or weapon seen at the store. There had been a dispute of some kind, but no other details were available.

Local News

