Sikeston DPS officer resigns over potentially criminal violations

SIKESTON, Mo. — After being profiled on social media, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer has resigned after allegations of conduct unbecoming an officer came to light.

According to a post from Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen on Tuesday evening, an officer with DPS was recently profiled on the DPS Facebook page. After the profile was public, DPS was told the officer, who had been with DPS for a few months, had engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer.

McMillen said the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave so an internal investigation could be conducted.

On Tuesday, more allegations against the officer came in from other individuals. The allegations have not been investigated, but could be criminal if proven, according to McMillen's release.

The officer resigned from his position with the city Tuesday afternoon.