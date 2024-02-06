All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 2, 2022

Sikeston DPS officer resigns over potentially criminal violations

SIKESTON, Mo. — After being profiled on social media, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer has resigned after allegations of conduct unbecoming an officer came to light. According to a post from Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen on Tuesday evening, an officer with DPS was recently profiled on the DPS Facebook page. After the profile was public, DPS was told the officer, who had been with DPS for a few months, had engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. — After being profiled on social media, a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer has resigned after allegations of conduct unbecoming an officer came to light.

According to a post from Sikeston DPS Chief James McMillen on Tuesday evening, an officer with DPS was recently profiled on the DPS Facebook page. After the profile was public, DPS was told the officer, who had been with DPS for a few months, had engaged in conduct unbecoming an officer.

McMillen said the officer was immediately placed on administrative leave so an internal investigation could be conducted.

On Tuesday, more allegations against the officer came in from other individuals. The allegations have not been investigated, but could be criminal if proven, according to McMillen's release.

The officer resigned from his position with the city Tuesday afternoon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Sikeston DPS is continuing the internal investigation and will assist the appropriate investigating authority," McMillen said in the release. "I also want to encourage anyone else with information to come forward."

McMillen added the DPS has strict hiring procedures, extensive background checks, and a thorough psychological examination.

"Even still, we sometimes miss those that should be excluded," McMillen said. "Because none of these previous allegations were ever reported, there is no record of the incident to be found during a background check. Rest assured, once this information is known to me, I take the steps to ensure that it is handled appropriately."

McMillen said he hopes the release of information is to show transparency.

"These types of incidents are never easy, but we do the right thing and move forward," McMillen said. "This was very public in the manner in which it was reported to us and I felt obligated to release this statement."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of...
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardea...
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
NewsOct. 18
Submitted: Voices for Children/CASA host event
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
NewsOct. 17
November election absentee voting opens across Cape County
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
NewsOct. 17
County commissioners approve new coroner, SEMO nursing contract
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
NewsOct. 17
Transportation Trust Fund online survey available for input on road projects
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
NewsOct. 17
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 10-17-24
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
NewsOct. 17
Cape Rock Drive in Cape set for street patching
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy