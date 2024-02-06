All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 2, 2020

Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash resigns post

SIKESTON -- A review of a deadly accident Feb. 29 has led to the resignation of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer. According to a release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, DPS was informed Thursday the reconstruction of the Feb. 29 accident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol was finalized...

Standard Democrat
Andrew Cooper
Andrew Cooper

SIKESTON -- A review of a deadly accident Feb. 29 has led to the resignation of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer.

According to a release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, DPS was informed Thursday the reconstruction of the Feb. 29 accident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol was finalized.

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29 on Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston as a westbound vehicle driven by off-duty Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew J. Cooper, 46, ran a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher M. Cohen, 24, head-on. Cohen's passenger, Abigail T. Cohen, 22, was killed in the accident.

McMillen said he met with a supervisor of the major crash team and reviewed the findings, noting the incident is still being investigated by Patrol but the crash details are complete.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"After reviewing the facts and circumstances gathered by the major crash team, I felt we had enough information to make an administrative determination on Cooper's off-duty conduct," McMillen said in the release. "This morning, Andrew Cooper met with me and as I was going through the administrative process, he submitted his resignation. The city accepted this resignation effective immediately, and he no longer is employed."

McMillen stated he understands the investigation took several weeks which causes concern and troubles to many who want immediate action.

"As with any investigation, we must have the facts of the incident to make any determination. It is also important to have a third party, like the MSHP, to investigate major incidents that involve our officers," McMillen said. "As stated from the beginning, I intended to see this through and ensure the right decisions are made. When we turned this investigation over for transparency, it meant I would have no control over the speed of the investigation. With this reconstruction report completed, we acted immediately."

The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation is still ongoing.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 6
Trump and Harris rack up early wins as America awaits battle...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Cape Girardeau municipal water rate increase,...
NewsNov. 6
Election 2024: Missouri constitutional officers
NewsNov. 6
Harris voters motivated by democracy, Trump supporters by in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
NewsNov. 5
Cape County absentee votes see increase from 2020 general election
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
NewsNov. 5
Republican Mike Kehoe faces Democrat Crystal Quade for Missouri governor
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
NewsNov. 5
Jackson aldermen briefed on Chamber of Commerce, America anniversary plans
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
NewsNov. 5
Jackson High students take on pivotal role as poll workers in Tuesday election
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
NewsNov. 5
Photo Gallery: The 2024 presidential campaign
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
NewsNov. 4
Cape Girardeau woman arrested for alleged child neglect, abuse
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
NewsNov. 4
Car crash in 700 block of Bellevue kills one pedestrian
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy