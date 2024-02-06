Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash resigns post

SIKESTON -- A review of a deadly accident Feb. 29 has led to the resignation of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer.

According to a release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, DPS was informed Thursday the reconstruction of the Feb. 29 accident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol was finalized.

The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29 on Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston as a westbound vehicle driven by off-duty Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew J. Cooper, 46, ran a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher M. Cohen, 24, head-on. Cohen's passenger, Abigail T. Cohen, 22, was killed in the accident.

McMillen said he met with a supervisor of the major crash team and reviewed the findings, noting the incident is still being investigated by Patrol but the crash details are complete.