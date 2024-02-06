Sikeston DPS officer involved in fatal crash resigns post

SIKESTON -- A review of a deadly accident Feb. 29 has led to the resignation of a Sikeston Department of Public Safety officer.
According to a release from Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Jim McMillen, DPS was informed Thursday the reconstruction of the Feb. 29 accident by the Missouri State Highway Patrol was finalized.
The crash occurred at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 29 on Salcedo Road and Columbine Street in Sikeston as a westbound vehicle driven by off-duty Sikeston DPS Capt. Andrew J. Cooper, 46, ran a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Christopher M. Cohen, 24, head-on. Cohen's passenger, Abigail T. Cohen, 22, was killed in the accident.
McMillen said he met with a supervisor of the major crash team and reviewed the findings, noting the incident is still being investigated by Patrol but the crash details are complete.
"After reviewing the facts and circumstances gathered by the major crash team, I felt we had enough information to make an administrative determination on Cooper's off-duty conduct," McMillen said in the release. "This morning, Andrew Cooper met with me and as I was going through the administrative process, he submitted his resignation. The city accepted this resignation effective immediately, and he no longer is employed."
McMillen stated he understands the investigation took several weeks which causes concern and troubles to many who want immediate action.
"As with any investigation, we must have the facts of the incident to make any determination. It is also important to have a third party, like the MSHP, to investigate major incidents that involve our officers," McMillen said. "As stated from the beginning, I intended to see this through and ensure the right decisions are made. When we turned this investigation over for transparency, it meant I would have no control over the speed of the investigation. With this reconstruction report completed, we acted immediately."
The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation is still ongoing.
