NewsAugust 17, 2019

Sikeston DPS director relieved of duties

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams was relieved of his duties Friday evening. A meeting was held Friday evening where DPS employees were informed of the decision. According to statement from Sikeston city manager Jon Douglass, "Effective (Friday) Mike Williams is no longer serving as Director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. James McMillen has been named Acting Director by City Manager Jonathan Douglass."...

By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat
Mike Williams
Mike WilliamsFacebook/City of Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety director Mike Williams was relieved of his duties Friday evening. A meeting was held Friday evening where DPS employees were informed of the decision.

According to statement from Sikeston city manager Jon Douglass, "Effective (Friday) Mike Williams is no longer serving as Director of the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. James McMillen has been named Acting Director by City Manager Jonathan Douglass."

In his statement, Douglass thanked Williams for his service to Sikeston DPS since 1993 and wished him well in his future endeavors.

Williams was named interim director in January 2017 after former director Drew Juden was appointed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens to lead the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Williams had the interim tag removed Feb. 10, 2017.

Williams began working for Sikeston DPS as a public safety officer in 1993. He was promoted to investigator in 1997, sergeant in 2001, lieutenant in 2003 and captain in 2011.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

