Sikeston detective's files about murder suspect missing from DPS

Interview summaries, evidence reports and an unknown quantity of other documents involving Romanze Mosby, who was a suspect in the 2000 murder of Sheila Box, are missing, lost or being withheld by the Sikeston, Missouri, Department of Public Safety.

Mosby was one of a handful of suspects in the Box case and the only person to have confessed to the crime, but David Robinson was convicted of the homicide.

The missing records raise more questions around a case in which Mosby's confession and the recantations of the state's two witnesses already have laid the groundwork for Robinson's ongoing fight for exoneration.

Robinson's lawyers will take the case to a Special Master, appointed by the Missouri Supreme Court, in August.

The Southeast Missourian has been studying Robinson's case closely for more than a year. After an in-depth series that examined the evidence in the case that was published in December, the newspaper has taken a deeper look into how Mosby was investigated as a suspect, especially in light of testimony by the lead detective, who said he was unaware Mosby was a suspect in the Box murder until after Robinson was convicted.

All told, the newspaper has made 19 public-records requests to 10 public institutions, seeking information about Mosby.

While Robinson was awaiting trial, Mosby and his brother Louis were investigated in four shootings that injured five people. Romanze Mosby also was cited as a juvenile for an unlawful use of a weapon charge, in which a gun was seized by police in Charleston, Missouri.

But records regarding the only shooting of which Mosby was convicted could not be found and produced by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

The Sikeston DPS could not find original paper files of records, though they were known to exist at one time. The records also are missing from an electronic records-management system used by the department.

On Nov. 1, 2000, Romanze Mosby shot a man named Larry Brooks who was walking with a man named Gerald Walker in Sikeston.

Detective John Blakely

Mosby, who was a suspect in the Box murder months before Robinson's trial, confessed to shooting Brooks the day after the crime, according to a probable-cause affidavit written Nov. 3, 2000, by Sikeston detective John Blakely.

Mosby, who eventually would plead guilty to the crime, said shooting Brooks was an accident. His plan had been to shoot Walker to prevent him from testifying against his younger brother, Louis Mosby, who shot Walker two months before, Blakely wrote.

Mosby spoke with Blakely for an hour, confessed to the shooting and later "took [Blakely] to the location of the gun and glove he said he used during the shooting," Blakely wrote.

The Southeast Missourian obtained Blakely's affidavit from the Scott County Circuit Court where it was included in court documents, but the affidavit was not part of the records provided by Sikeston DPS in response to the newspaper's request seeking all materials related to the Brooks shooting.

Blakely's probable-cause affidavit and interview reports are missing. The DPS did not provide any evidence reports initially.

Sikeston DPS custodian of records Capt. Bill Mygatt said the original hard copy of the file exists but cannot be located. The department instead provided screenshots from an electronic records-management system detailing the Brooks shooting and subsequent investigation.

It remains unclear what the missing hard copy may contain. Mygatt said the screenshots represent "the complete file" regarding the Brooks shooting and subsequent investigation, but the screenshots provided do not include the materials known to exist.

No Blakely records

While the records provided showed investigative reports filed by responding officers Nov. 2 and 3, 2000, there was none filed by Blakely, whose affidavit filed with the circuit court was signed the same day, Nov. 3, 2000.

A separate Sunshine Law request submitted to the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Blakely seized a .32 revolver Nov. 2, 2000, and submitted it for testing by the Southeast Missouri Regional Crime Lab two days later on Nov. 4. A chain-of-custody log shows now-director Mike Williams signed the gun back into evidence in Sikeston on Nov. 7, 2000.

In addition to the chain-of-custody logs, the highway-patrol records include copies of the Sikeston DPS' own evidence receipts, also signed by Blakely, Williams and other officers, but there is no mention in the records provided by the DPS that a gun, shell casings or bullets were entered into evidence.