Sikeston Depot readies for rodeo festival

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Cowboy Up Arts Festival is one way for families to kick off the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will be inside Sikeston Depot Museum at 116 W. Malone St. in Historic Downtown Sikeston, as well as in the depot parking area and Legion Park.

"It's a good kickoff for the rodeo," said Sheila Bohannon, administrator of Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.

SEMO Funky Foam will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during this year's event at the Depot caboose.

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade, according to Bohannon, is another highlight of the Cowboy Up Festival. Registration is required by Aug. 4, and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Sikeston Kindergarten Center.

Bohannon added that the mutton bustin' event will be return this year for children ages 4 to 7 who weigh less than 70 pounds.