NewsJuly 29, 2023

Sikeston Depot readies for rodeo festival

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Cowboy Up Arts Festival is one way for families to kick off the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will be inside Sikeston Depot Museum at 116 W. Malone St. in Historic Downtown Sikeston, as well as in the depot parking area and Legion Park...

By Gina Williams ~ Standard Democrat
Performers talk behind the arena before the third night of the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, Missouri.
Performers talk behind the arena before the third night of the 2021 Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Sikeston, Missouri. (TYLER GRAEF ~ Special to the Southeast Missourian)

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Cowboy Up Arts Festival is one way for families to kick off the 71st Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the event will be inside Sikeston Depot Museum at 116 W. Malone St. in Historic Downtown Sikeston, as well as in the depot parking area and Legion Park.

"It's a good kickoff for the rodeo," said Sheila Bohannon, administrator of Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center.

SEMO Funky Foam will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. during this year's event at the Depot caboose.

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade, according to Bohannon, is another highlight of the Cowboy Up Festival. Registration is required by Aug. 4, and the parade will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Sikeston Kindergarten Center.

Bohannon added that the mutton bustin' event will be return this year for children ages 4 to 7 who weigh less than 70 pounds.

"The kids will ride sheep," Bohannon said. "They will try to ride the sheep and see how far they can hold on, like cowboys do with bulls."

Bohannon said the registration fee is $10, and the youngsters must be weighed in and registered at the ticket office by Aug. 4 to compete Aug. 5. Registration is limited to the first 60 youngsters, with 40 already signed up. Bohannon said the mutton bustin' event will take place outside of the depot following the parade at noon.

Bohannon also noted that the Cowboy Up Arts Festival will have an art display and food vendors at the depot.

"The four vendors will be the Yum Yum Shack, Waves Mini, Zayar Food and Mini Farm Mafia BBQ," Bohannon said.

Artist Lynn Lancaster of Sikeston will have some of his rodeo paintings on show. According to Bohannon, Ty Ferrell and Dave Willingham will have rodeo pictures on display, and Sarah Hopson will have a painting as well.

"It's geared as kind of a family thing," Bohannon said. "This event pulls kids and adults downtown and gives them an opportunity to see Sikeston and the downtown things. It allows us to connect with the community and support the rodeo. The rodeo brings in a lot of revenue to help support Sikeston, so it's important that we support them."

The rodeo itself runs from Wednesday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 12.

