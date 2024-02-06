Sikeston considers fireworks ban changes

SIKESTON -- Sikeston residents could be able to shoot fireworks inside the city limits as early as this year.

On Monday, the Sikeston City Council discussed amending the city code that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks inside the city limits. Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch said he wouldn't mind seeing that policy changed at Monday's meeting.

"From a common sense perspective, it doesn't make any sense that they sell fireworks just outside our city limits and we don't get any of the sales tax from it," Burch said.

The amended bill that was presented to the council would lift the ban of the sale of fireworks between June 27 and July 4 and Dec. 29-31 and would lift the ban on shooting fireworks from June 27 through July 6 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.