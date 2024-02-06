All sections
NewsJune 12, 2019
Sikeston considers fireworks ban changes
SIKESTON -- Sikeston residents could be able to shoot fireworks inside the city limits as early as this year. On Monday, the Sikeston City Council discussed amending the city code that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks inside the city limits. Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch said he wouldn't mind seeing that policy changed at Monday's meeting...
By David Jenkins ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON -- Sikeston residents could be able to shoot fireworks inside the city limits as early as this year.

On Monday, the Sikeston City Council discussed amending the city code that prohibits the sale and use of fireworks inside the city limits. Sikeston Mayor Steven Burch said he wouldn't mind seeing that policy changed at Monday's meeting.

"From a common sense perspective, it doesn't make any sense that they sell fireworks just outside our city limits and we don't get any of the sales tax from it," Burch said.

The amended bill that was presented to the council would lift the ban of the sale of fireworks between June 27 and July 4 and Dec. 29-31 and would lift the ban on shooting fireworks from June 27 through July 6 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. and between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety Director Mike Williams raised some questions at the meeting, including why allow the shooting of fireworks until July 6, and what happens if it is a year where there is dry weather and a no-burn order has been issued.

He also said the likelihood of fire would increase with more people shooting fireworks.

"Every year we have a structure fire on July 4," Williams said. "We will have more fire calls."

Williams told the council the DPS gets about 100 complaints per year of residents shooting fireworks illegally. He said they typically inform those residents found shooting fireworks of the ordinance on the first complaint and issue a citation and confiscate the fireworks on the second complaint.

Council will make a decision on the measure at the July 1 meeting.

