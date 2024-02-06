Sikeston City Hall closed rest of week

SIKESTON, Mo. — Sikeston City Hall will be closed to the public for the remainder of the week.
According to city officials, there are 11 employees, nearly 10% of the city's workforce, out of the office because of positive COVID tests. Five employees working on the first floor of City Hall are out with COVID.
A skeleton crew of employees will still be working at City Hall the rest of the week, with reopening tentatively planned for Monday.
Members of the public may drop off applications and payments in the drop box in the City Hall lobby. The public may use the form or phone numbers found at www.sikeston.org/contact_us_online_form.php to contact the administrative offices of the City.
