The City of Sikeston, Missouri, was not responsible for the actions of its former public safety director Drew Juden in the wrongful arrest and conviction of David Robinson, an attorney for the city has argued.

The city, Juden and former detective John Blakely are defendants in a federal civil suit brought by Robinson. Each defendant is represented by a different attorney. Each defendant, however, is asking the judge to dismiss the suit on various grounds.

Robinson and his attorneys filed a lawsuit in March alleging multiple examples of witness intimidation, conspiracy and several direct and indirect actions over a decade leading to the wrongful conviction and incarceration in a Sikeston murder case.

These actions kept Robinson in prison for 17 years before his exoneration, according to the suit filed in federal court.

The lawsuit alleges the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the individuals broke laws and ethics to frame Robinson. It does not seek a specific dollar amount in damages.

“The Sikeston Police Department, Blakely and Juden constructed a case to convict Robinson and get Robinson off the streets, because they did not like him, even though they possessed information that Robinson did not kill Sheila Box,” the suit alleges. Not only does the lawsuit claim Blakely ignored exculpatory evidence before trial, the police “played an integral role in preventing Robinson’s wrongful conviction from being overturned in 2004 and again in Cole County in 2015 and causing him to continue to be incarcerated for an additional 13 years.”

Juden, a Sikeston police captain at the time of the Box murder in August 2000, was named chief shortly thereafter and, in January 2017, was appointed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens as director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. Greitens resigned and Juden was forced out by Greitens’ successor, Mike Parson, in August 2018.

Attorney James Martin, representing the city, wrote in a recent court filing, “To impose liability on the city as plaintiff argues for the actions Juden is alleged to have taken in this case would impose liability on municipalities for any action taken by their police department into perpetuity.”

Martin wrote the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled municipal liability applies only when “persistent and widespread discriminatory practices” are “well settled so as to constitute a custom.”

The city also has argued it has sovereign immunity. But attorneys for Robinson said sovereign immunity does not apply because the city has insurance coverage for “police misconduct.”

For Juden’s part, he argues Robinson’s suit seeks to hold him responsible for conduct attributed to Blakely.