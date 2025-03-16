All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Sikeston battles aftermath of severe weather: Power restored but caution urged

Sikeston recovers from severe storms and a possible tornado that hit Southeast Missouri, causing power outages and damage. Power has been mostly restored, but officials urge residents to remain cautious.

A home was damaged by severe weather that ripped through Sikeston and the region early Saturday, March 15.
A home was damaged by severe weather that ripped through Sikeston and the region early Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Lineman replace about eight poles in front of Applebee’s and Lowe’s early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston.
Lineman replace about eight poles in front of Applebee’s and Lowe’s early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston. DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Delta South Skilled Nursing Center in Sikeston is seen with damage to its building early Saturday, March 15 following a late night and early morning severe weather system that moved through the region.
Delta South Skilled Nursing Center in Sikeston is seen with damage to its building early Saturday, March 15 following a late night and early morning severe weather system that moved through the region.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
A tree is seen uprooted in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.
A tree is seen uprooted in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Debris is seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.
Debris is seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
Debris seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.
Debris seen in Sikeston following severe weather Saturday, March 15.DeAnna Nelson/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
A trampoline is seen mangled in a tree early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston.
A trampoline is seen mangled in a tree early Saturday, March 15 in Sikeston.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
story image illustation
Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

SIKESTON — Severe thunderstorms and suspected tornados ripped through Southeast Missouri late Friday, March 14 into early Saturday, March 15, causing widespread power outages, downed trees and limbs and building debris.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the city experienced high winds and thunderstorms during the midnight hours, and a citywide power outage occurred due to downed power lines across Main Street near Lowes.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Several other areas of town sustained damage and downed power lines. All residents were asked to stay off the streets and allow Sikeston Board of Municipal Utilities and emergency services access to clear the hazards.

By daylight Saturday, DPS said BMU had restored power to most of the city and were currently out working to fix downed power lines.

Sikeston Street Department members were also out working to clear the streets of debris and rain water. Residents were asked to use caution if they have to leave their homes.

Story Tags
Tornado
Advertisement
Related
NewsMar. 16
Tornadoes, wildfires and blinding dust sweep across U.S. as ...
NewsMar. 16
Poplar Bluff unites: How local heroes are stepping up after ...
NewsMar. 16
Community rallies support as Wayne County tackles tornado af...
NewsMar. 15
Tornado creates devastation in Poplar Bluff with 138 mph win...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
NewsMar. 15
Missouri's 'Armageddon situation': Kehoe promises in visit to Poplar Bluff that resources will be available
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
NewsMar. 15
Deja Vu: Ripley County Relives Last Year's Tornado Nightmare
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
NewsMar. 15
Relief effort: Convoy of Hope to distribute supplies to tornado victims in Des Arc
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
NewsMar. 15
PHOTO COLLECTION Poplar Bluff's Harmony Hill: Photos reveal the impact of recent destruction
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
NewsMar. 15
Cape Council to consider agreement with SEMO Cardinal Group for improvements at Roni's Mac Bar location
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
NewsMar. 15
Library district voters to determine future of tax dollars going to library funding in April election
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
NewsMar. 15
Gov. Kehoe visits Poplar Bluff to support first responders and evaluate damage
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
NewsMar. 15
Video Coverage: Massive damage at Kindergarten Center in Poplar Bluff
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy