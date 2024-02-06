Sikeston baby infected with dangerous bacteria

ST. LOUIS -- The dangerous bacteria that sparked powdered formula recalls and shortages last year has infected two babies this year, killing a Kentucky child and causing brain damage in a Missouri infant.

Federal health officials confirmed Thursday that two cases of invasive infections caused by cronobacter sakazakii have been reported in 2023, both in infants who consumed powdered infant formula made by Abbott Nutrition, the company at the center of the 2022 crisis.

Food and Drug Administration officials said there was no evidence the infections were linked to manufacturing and no reason to issue new recalls. The bacteria is found naturally in the environment and also can make its way into infant formula after the packaging is opened.

"There is no indication of a broader public health concern related to this product at this time," the FDA said in a statement.

Kentucky health officials notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 15 that a child who consumed Similac Total Comfort powdered formula died after being infected with cronobacter sakazakii.

Asian Davis, 33, of Sikeston, Missouri, cradles her 8-month-old daughter Mira White during an interview Oct. 3 in St. Louis. Davis and her lawyers say Mira suffered brain damage in March after developing bacterial meningitis tied to powdered infant formula contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a germ known to cause severe disease in young babies. Michael Thomas ~ Associated Press

In Missouri, 6-week-old Mira White of Sikeston was diagnosed in early March with a brain infection caused by the bacteria, which was detected in an open container of Similac NeoSure formula in her home.

The same type of bacteria led federal investigators to shut down an Abbott formula plant in Sturgis, Michigan, last year when inspections sparked by four infant illnesses, including two deaths, showed widespread contamination in the plant.

Since falling ill, Mira has suffered nearly constant seizures and inconsolable bouts of crying, said her 33-year-old mother, Asian Davis. Brain scans showed neurological damage and missing tissue caused by the infection.

"It affected her brain real bad," Davis said. "She'll grow, but it will be a slow progress."

FDA investigators said they "did not identify a causal link" between Mira's infection and the Casa Grande, Arizona, factory that made the formula marketed for premature babies. Abbott officials said they found no cronobacter in batches of formula at the plant. The bacteria also wasn't found in unopened cans of Similac NeoSure formula from Mira's home.

In Kentucky, the FDA said it "has not found evidence" of contamination after a Nov. 21 inspection at an Abbott plant. Officials did not identify the child or the location of the plant.

Abbott officials said there is no evidence that conditions at the company's manufacturing plants or contamination in sealed products caused the illnesses.