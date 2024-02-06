All sections
NewsJanuary 31, 2024

Sikeston attorney named Eagle Scout sponsor

Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor has been named the honored sponsor of the 2023 class of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois Eagle Scouts. Taylor will provide the keynote address at a ceremony honoring the Eagle Scouts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Southeast Missouri State University...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Steve Taylor
Steve Taylor

Sikeston attorney Steve Taylor has been named the honored sponsor of the 2023 class of Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois Eagle Scouts.

Taylor will provide the keynote address at a ceremony honoring the Eagle Scouts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10 at Southeast Missouri State University.

He will also present the 54 Eagle Scouts with honorary medals. The Eagle Scout rank is the highest and most prestigious a member of the Boy Scouts of America can achieve.

Tony Smee, president of the Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association, said recommendations for class sponsors are solicited from local Eagle Scouts every year. Nominees have had successful careers, significant stories and, usually, some involvement with the Boy Scouts of America.

"Mr. Taylor is very well-regarded in the Sikeston community for sure, but in Southeast Missouri and the State of Missouri in legal circles, as well," Smee said. "... He's very worthy to be the class sponsor this year."

Taylor is a Sikeston High School and SEMO graduate who received his law degree from the University of Missouri--Columbia.

He has served with the U.S. Army, been on the Missouri Association of Trial Attorney's board of governors and served as special assistant attorney general for the State of Missouri.

Taylor also is a member of the Workers' Injury Law and Advocacy group; the Missouri Bar Workers' Compensation Committee; the American Association of Justice; the National Trial Lawyers; the Scott County Bar and the Missouri Bar Association.

He has been involved with Boy Scouts of America, both as an active member and as an adult volunteer, for more than 40 years.

This year's class of Eagle Scouts will be known as the 2023 Steve Taylor Class.

The ceremony is free and open to the public.

