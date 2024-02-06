Sikeston 2023 Street and Drainage Plan approved

SIKESTON, Mo. — The 2023 Street and Drainage Improvement Plan, one of the city's most ambitious plans yet, has been approved by the Sikeston City Council.

Jay Lancaster, director of Public Works, presented this year's improvement plan to the City Council on Jan. 9.

Lancaster said for the City of Sikeston, this is a significant construction undertaking, one of the biggest ever, exceeding $2 million, with the majority of those funds coming from external grant funding.

According to the plan, Stephens Street (from Gehrig to Campanella Drive), Euclid Avenue (from Wakefield Avenue to Salcedo Road), Pine Street (from Ables Road to Virginia Street), Presnell Street (from Missouri Avenue to dead end), and the downtown alley between Front and Center streets would all be milled and resurfaced (from New Madrid Street to Scott Street).

Along with the Center Street sidewalk, renovations from New Madrid Street to Scott Street, concrete rehabilitation on Larcel Drive from South Main Street to Santie Oil Co. are also included, and so are some other pavement maintenance.

"This coming up year, one of the things we are looking at is having to do concrete reconstruction on the east end of Larcel Drive," Lancaster said.

He continued: "The truck traffic has just beat it up, and it is in poor physical condition, so one of the things we're going to be doing is coming up with a project to tear out that pavement and reconstruct it with new concrete pavement so that industrial and truck traffic out there has a good road to use that is strong enough to handle the loads out there."

Reconstruction of the intersections at North Kingshighway and East Center Street, New Madrid Avenue and North Street, as well as seal coating in the Glenn Street neighborhood and the Cardinal Street and Thrush Street area, are also part of the proposal.

The intersections are in poor physical condition as well, according to Lancaster.

"Where those two roads cross, we're going to be taking care of that interior intersection as well as going back on each road a little bit in all four directions and just tearing them out and putting them back with new concrete," Lancaster said.

Lancaster also said there will also be some new drainage infrastructure underneath the roads, as well.