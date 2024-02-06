Signal work to disrupt traffic Wednesday in Cape

Replacing a signal cabinet will disrupt traffic at the intersection of Mount Auburn Road and Independence Street Wednesday.
The intersection will become a four-way stop during the work, as the traffic signal will be off. The work should be complete by Wednesday afternoon.
Andrew Stone, traffic operations manager for the city, encouraged motorists to take an alternate route.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.