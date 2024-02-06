Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchange

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the Interstate 55/Route AB interchange (Exit 91) in Scott City. According to a MoDOT news release, the improvements will include updating the signals at the northbound and southbound ramps, as well as at the I-55 outer road. The signals will be activated the night of Oct. 4, the release said. A flashing yellow arrow means left turns are permitted, but drivers must first yield to oncoming traffic and then proceed with caution. The signals will also display a solid green arrow when left-turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn, if in the intersection.