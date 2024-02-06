All sections
NewsSeptember 18, 2021

Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchange

Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchange

Signal improvements slated for Scott City interchange

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the Interstate 55/Route AB interchange (Exit 91) in Scott City. According to a MoDOT news release, the improvements will include updating the signals at the northbound and southbound ramps, as well as at the I-55 outer road. The signals will be activated the night of Oct. 4, the release said. A flashing yellow arrow means left turns are permitted, but drivers must first yield to oncoming traffic and then proceed with caution. The signals will also display a solid green arrow when left-turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn, if in the intersection.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

-- Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
