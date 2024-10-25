All sections
NewsJune 7, 2022

Signal improvements at U.S. 61/Veterans Memorial Drive

Beginning Monday, the flashing yellow arrow at U.S 61 and Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau will be in use, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This signal is just east of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange. ...

Southeast Missourian

Beginning Monday, the flashing yellow arrow at U.S 61 and Veterans Memorial Drive in Cape Girardeau will be in use, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. This signal is just east of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange. A flashing yellow arrow indicates left turns are permitted, but drivers must first yield to oncoming traffic before proceeding with caution. The signal was installed during the work at Center Junction, but the flashing yellow arrow wasn't operational since drivers were making a u-turn at this location during construction. The signals will also display a solid green arrow when left turning traffic has the right of way, the release said. A solid yellow arrow will indicate drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn if in the intersection.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

