August 3, 2021

Signal improvements at U.S. 61 and Cape Rock/Kiwanis drives; U.S. 61 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry counties reduced for pavement work

Southeast Missourian

Signal improvements planned for U.S. 61 and Cape Rock/Kiwanis drives

After analyzing traffic flow, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Cape Rock/Kiwanis drives in Cape Girardeau. According to a MoDOT news release, the signals will tell drivers turning left to yield to oncoming traffic. They will also display a solid green arrow when left-turning traffic has the right of way. A solid yellow arrow indicates drivers should prepare to stop or complete the turn if in the intersection. The flashing yellow arrow will allow traffic on Kiwanis Drive to have more opportunities to turn left. The new signals will be activated Monday night.

U.S. 61 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry counties reduced for pavement work

U.S. 61 in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of road is from Route O in Ste. Genevieve County to Route M in Perry County. The work began Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

