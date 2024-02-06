U.S. 61 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry counties reduced for pavement work

U.S. 61 in Ste. Genevieve and Perry counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, this section of road is from Route O in Ste. Genevieve County to Route M in Perry County. The work began Monday and will continue through Thursday, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation