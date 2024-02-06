Signage proposal goes before Jackson aldermen

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, with an announced goal of celebrating the City of Jackson's long history but also driving economic development in the county seat town, has put together a 13-page signage proposal for consideration by municipal aldermen.

The Board of Aldermen got a first look at the plan last week during a Sept. 6 study session. Because Mayor Dwain Hahs, city administrator Jim Roach and Aldermen Mike Seabaugh and Paul Sander were absent from the meeting, Uptown Jackson's ideas are likely to get a second hearing when more city lawmakers are present.

Uptown Jackson's sign proposal is in three parts:

Directional

Historic district entry

Informational

"We believe that by providing signage for the uptown district we will be able to follow through on our overall goal — bring people to Uptown Jackson to shop, eat, visit, and play. By providing directional signage, we can showcase and display our attractions. By providing signage showing entry into the district, we highlight that we are a historic district. By providing informational signage, we invite into our community, and present our upcoming events and activities to get involved in Uptown Jackson," the proposal presented to aldermen reads.