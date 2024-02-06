All sections
NewsSeptember 13, 2022

Signage proposal goes before Jackson aldermen

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, with an announced goal of celebrating the City of Jackson's long history but also driving economic development in the county seat town, has put together a 13-page signage proposal for consideration by municipal aldermen...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
New directional signage is part of an Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization proposal. The city's Board of Aldermen saw a presentation about a wide range of sign options for the county seat municipality in last week's study session.
New directional signage is part of an Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization proposal. The city's Board of Aldermen saw a presentation about a wide range of sign options for the county seat municipality in last week's study session.Submitted

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, with an announced goal of celebrating the City of Jackson's long history but also driving economic development in the county seat town, has put together a 13-page signage proposal for consideration by municipal aldermen.

The Board of Aldermen got a first look at the plan last week during a Sept. 6 study session. Because Mayor Dwain Hahs, city administrator Jim Roach and Aldermen Mike Seabaugh and Paul Sander were absent from the meeting, Uptown Jackson's ideas are likely to get a second hearing when more city lawmakers are present.

Uptown Jackson's sign proposal is in three parts:

  • Directional
  • Historic district entry
  • Informational

"We believe that by providing signage for the uptown district we will be able to follow through on our overall goal — bring people to Uptown Jackson to shop, eat, visit, and play. By providing directional signage, we can showcase and display our attractions. By providing signage showing entry into the district, we highlight that we are a historic district. By providing informational signage, we invite into our community, and present our upcoming events and activities to get involved in Uptown Jackson," the proposal presented to aldermen reads.

Uptown Jackson's executive director, Janna Clifton, said her organization's design committee is suggesting federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds be tapped for the project.

"If the Board of Aldermen is interested in us pursuing this (signage) idea, then UJRO is willing to pursue bids," said Clifton, who has led the group since January 2021.

"We've roughly estimated a cost of $100,000-$150,000," she added, noting the true cost of design, materials and labor would only be known once bids are received.

Jackson, founded in 1814, is one of the fastest growing cities in Missouri, with U.S. Census Bureau figures showing the city grew by 12.5% between 2010 and 2020.

The July 2021 population estimate for Jackson, the latest available according to census officials, is 15,515.

The Jackson Board of Aldermen meets next on Monday.

