NewsJanuary 20, 2024

Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties

Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will have reduced shoulders, allowing contractor crews to install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:...

Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties

Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will have reduced shoulders, allowing contractor crews to install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:

  • Monday, Jan. 22, through Thursday, Jan. 25, from mile marker 157 to mile marker 100.2, in Ste. Genevieve, Perry and Cape Girardeau counties;
  • Monday, Jan. 29, through Thursday, Feb. 1, from mile marker 102.8 to mile marker 94.2, in Cape Girardeau County, and
  • Monday, Feb. 5, through Thursday, Feb. 8, from mile marker 96 to mile marker 67.6 in Cape Girardeau and Scott counties.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

--From Missouri

Department

of Transportation

Local News
