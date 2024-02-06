Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties
Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will have reduced shoulders, allowing contractor crews to install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
