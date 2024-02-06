Sign installation set for SB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape and Scott counties Southbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Cape Girardeau and Scott counties will have reduced shoulders, allowing contractor crews to install new signage on the right of way. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will take place from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:...