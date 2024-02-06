Siemers Drive renovation to begin next week

The City of Cape Girardeau announced a wave of street repairs could begin as early as next week.
Lappe Cement will begin various street repairs on Siemers Drive, including large concrete patch repairs on the roadway from Campster Drive to Lambert Drive.
Repairs on El Rio, Glenview and Pheasant Cove drives and Quail Run will also be completed by the end of the year, according to a news release from the city.
The street renovations are funded by the Transportation Trust Fund -- the half-cent sales tax renewed by voters in 2020.
The contractor will be reaching out about temporary limited driveway access to any affected residents.