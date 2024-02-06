All sections
NewsOctober 18, 2019

Sidewalk improvements in Perry County

Contractor crews will make sidewalk improvements on state routes in Altenburg and Frohna, Missouri, at the following locations: n Route C in Perry County from Route A in Altenburg to Saxon Memorial Drive in Frohna...

Southeast Missourian

Contractor crews will make sidewalk improvements on state routes in Altenburg and Frohna, Missouri, at the following locations:

  • Route C in Perry County from Route A in Altenburg to Saxon Memorial Drive in Frohna.
  • Route A in Perry County from Route C in Altenburg to just east of Industrial Drive in Frohna.
According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the work will begin Thursday and will continue through Nov. 15. Crews will work between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. throughout the week, with occasional work Saturdays, the release stated. Periodic lane closures will occur, and the work zone will be marked with signs and flaggers.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
