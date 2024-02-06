Shutdown prompts Missouri to issue food stamps early

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missourians will get February food stamps early because of the federal government shutdown.
The Department of Social Services announced participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get payments by Sunday.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service directed states to issue food stamps early because of the shutdown.
Missouri Social Services director Steve Corsi said families will not get additional food stamp benefits in February. He cautioned families to ration out benefits because the food stamps will need to last through January and February.
