Show Me Stars will be 'Dancing in the Rain' in annual event July 30

Dancing with Show Me Stars will return for its fifth year July 30, with host Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO).

The show will bring together notable figures in the Southeast Missouri community to raise funds for their Missouri neighbors in need.

According to CPSEMO's news release, "This year's theme, 'Dancing in the Rain,' will allow local dancing stars to perform a routine to songs containing the word 'rain' in the lyrics."

WSIL-TV's Evie Allen and Nick Hausen will host the event, which will be held at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.