Show Me Stars will be 'Dancing in the Rain' in annual event July 30

Dancing with Show Me Stars will return for its fifth year July 30, with host Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO).
The show will bring together notable figures in the Southeast Missouri community to raise funds for their Missouri neighbors in need.
According to CPSEMO's news release, "This year's theme, 'Dancing in the Rain,' will allow local dancing stars to perform a routine to songs containing the word 'rain' in the lyrics."
WSIL-TV's Evie Allen and Nick Hausen will host the event, which will be held at Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau.
The event will feature judges from the community along with special guest judges Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, who have appeared on ABC's "Dancing with the Stars."
The Show Me Stars for this year will be Angie Massey dancing with DJ Johnson; Harter Family Dental LLC's Shelby Hawkins dancing with Michael Curry; Skyview Animal Clinic's Lindsey Schlosser and Christina Ling; Comically Inclined's Daniel Stewart dancing with Big River Communications's Breanna Bright; the room. Hair Design Studio's Kanaan Rhodes dancing with Jeremiah Linson; Discovery Playhouse's Haley Morgan; Delta Companies Inc.'s Jason Barber dancing with Tamatha Crowson; The Digital Foundry's Shana Lynn and Jared Chandler; Procter & Gamble's Guvenc Sisman dancing with his wife, Marta; Sisman Photography's Marta Sisman and Drury Southwest's Amy Carter dancing with Kristen Seabaugh and Carly Bowles.
The goal for this year is to raise $125,000. Last year's goal was $100,000, which was exceeded by $2,000. The funds raised help out low-income Cape Girardeau residents and connect them with community programs, according to CPSEMO.
Catering for the event will be provided by The Southerner by Tractors. Attendees can also join the after-party with Platinum Rock Legends.
For more information on the event or tickets, visit www.dancingwithshowmestars.com.
