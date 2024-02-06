Show Me Reptiles comes to Osage Centre

The Osage Centre will be full of cold-blooded reptiles Saturday, April 22. Show Me Reptiles, previously known as Show Me Snakes, will set up from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for guests of all ages to come and enjoy.

The event has evolved over eight years when it began with primarily educational shows. Nowadays, Show Me Reptiles is more community based with an emphasis on conservation.

Based out of Troy, Missouri, the company performs shows all around the Show Me State, including St. Louis, Columbia, Springfield and Kansas City, as well as going to other states to teach others about reptiles.

According to their website, Show Me Reptiles has a mission and a vision statement they want others to understand: to educate the public through the organization of events focused on the education and celebration of reptiles across the United States.