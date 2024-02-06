Show Me Reptiles comes to Osage Centre

The Osage Centre will be full of cold-blooded reptiles Saturday, April 22. Show Me Reptiles, previously known as Show Me Snakes, will set up from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for guests of all ages to come and enjoy.
The event has evolved over eight years when it began with primarily educational shows. Nowadays, Show Me Reptiles is more community based with an emphasis on conservation.
Based out of Troy, Missouri, the company performs shows all around the Show Me State, including St. Louis, Columbia, Springfield and Kansas City, as well as going to other states to teach others about reptiles.
According to their website, Show Me Reptiles has a mission and a vision statement they want others to understand: to educate the public through the organization of events focused on the education and celebration of reptiles across the United States.
This is the first time they will host a show in Cape Girardeau and they are excited to expand to a new market, said Scott Wrozier, one of their coordinators.
Guests can expect to see beginner-level animals such as ball pythons and geckos to more expert-level reptiles such as boas, reticulated pythons and larger breeds of animals.
Throughout the show, there will be educational booths to learn more about how to take care of reptiles, including facts about them.
Animals at the event are fully purchasable, as long as those who want to buy them take the time to properly research how to care for the them.
Kids 12 years old and younger are free to attend the event. Tickets are available at www.showmesnakes.com/missouri and vary from $10 to $20, depending on the ticket chosen. Teachers, first responders and the military get 50% off ticket prices.
