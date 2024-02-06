All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 19, 2023

Show Me Reptiles comes to Osage Centre

The Osage Centre will be full of cold-blooded reptiles Saturday, April 22. Show Me Reptiles, previously known as Show Me Snakes, will set up from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for guests of all ages to come and enjoy. The event has evolved over eight years when it began with primarily educational shows. Nowadays, Show Me Reptiles is more community based with an emphasis on conservation...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens

The Osage Centre will be full of cold-blooded reptiles Saturday, April 22. Show Me Reptiles, previously known as Show Me Snakes, will set up from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for guests of all ages to come and enjoy.

The event has evolved over eight years when it began with primarily educational shows. Nowadays, Show Me Reptiles is more community based with an emphasis on conservation.

Based out of Troy, Missouri, the company performs shows all around the Show Me State, including St. Louis, Columbia, Springfield and Kansas City, as well as going to other states to teach others about reptiles.

According to their website, Show Me Reptiles has a mission and a vision statement they want others to understand: to educate the public through the organization of events focused on the education and celebration of reptiles across the United States.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This is the first time they will host a show in Cape Girardeau and they are excited to expand to a new market, said Scott Wrozier, one of their coordinators.

Guests can expect to see beginner-level animals such as ball pythons and geckos to more expert-level reptiles such as boas, reticulated pythons and larger breeds of animals.

Throughout the show, there will be educational booths to learn more about how to take care of reptiles, including facts about them.

Animals at the event are fully purchasable, as long as those who want to buy them take the time to properly research how to care for the them.

Kids 12 years old and younger are free to attend the event. Tickets are available at www.showmesnakes.com/missouri and vary from $10 to $20, depending on the ticket chosen. Teachers, first responders and the military get 50% off ticket prices.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team deta...
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council sea...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
NewsNov. 20
Man convicted of murder in killing of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal after Biden's arms decision for Ukraine
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy