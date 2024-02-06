All sections
NewsMarch 4, 2023
Show Me Center to host annual regional science fair
The 67th Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will soon take place once again on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University. The event will be on Tuesday, March 7, at the Show Me Center. Nearly 250 students from 13 area surrounding schools will be attending this year...
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The 67th Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair will soon take place once again on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The event will be on Tuesday, March 7, at the Show Me Center. Nearly 250 students from 13 area surrounding schools will be attending this year.

There will be a total of 150 projects with 98 being in the junior division and 52 in the senior division.

The science fair will be open to the public viewing starting at 3:30 p.m. and there is no admission charge for the fair.

An awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

