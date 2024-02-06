Show Me Center revs up for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in February

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is set to bring jumps, stunts, crashing and smashing Feb. 1 through 3 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

According to a news release, the new 20-plus-city tour will feature specialty acts including icons of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus ï¿½ the ï¿½massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.ï¿½

The four-show stop will include a pre-show party with monster truck photo opportunities, driver meet-and-greets, VIP autograph sessions and prizes.