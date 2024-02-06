Show Me Center revs up for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in February

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is set to bring jumps, stunts, crashing and smashing Feb. 1 through 3 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
According to a news release, the new 20-plus-city tour will feature specialty acts including icons of freestyle motocross, world record attempts, and Megasaurus ï¿½ the ï¿½massive, car-eating, fire-breathing prehistoric robot who loves chomping on anything with four wheels.ï¿½
The four-show stop will include a pre-show party with monster truck photo opportunities, driver meet-and-greets, VIP autograph sessions and prizes.
ï¿½This tour will encompass what everyone loves about monster trucks, and elevate it to the next level by immersing our fans in an authentic Hot Wheels experience,ï¿½ Ken Hudgens, president and CEO of Raycom-Legacy Content Co., said in the release.
Raycom-Legacy Content Co. is an event operation, promotion, television production, licensing, media and public relations firm.
Tickets and all information for Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live can be found online at www.showmecenter.biz.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.