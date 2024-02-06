ShotSpotter helps Cape police determine firework or gunshot

Cape Girardeau Police Department's gunshot detection system went live last month and is able to determine the difference between gunshots, fireworks or vehicles backfiring.

The high number of sensors throughout the city record sounds from a specific area and determine the source of a noise. It can then triangulate the location of the noise's source within a few meters. Cpl Ryan Droege of the Cape Girardeau Police Department said the sensors are placed in undisclosed locations throughout the city.

"These sensors can pick up noise and then analyze it to determine if it's a gunshot or a firework or a car backfire or any other loud noise," Droege said. "For example, it picks up a lot of noise from the train tracks, however, the system recognizes that they are not gunshots and does not alert us."

According to the ShotSpotter website, the company's technology, "helps local, state and federal law enforcement respond to, investigate and deter crime -- the platform is highly data-driven and includes community protections and engagement opportunities to help improve police-community relations" by deterring crime.

The department has had 35 detections by the system since the program began in May. When ShotSpotter detects gunfire in a predetermined area the audio is sent to ShotSpotter's review center and analyzed by a trained professional. Cape Girardeau Police Department, as the end user may also contact ShotSpotter to notify the company whether the sound was or was not a gunshot. The information provided by the police department to the review center allows ShotSpotter Inc. to refine its detections for future detection.