January 14, 2020

Shots fired reported Sunday night west of Arena Park in Cape

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated multiple reports of shots fired Sunday night west of Arena Park, according to Sgt. Joey Hann. Callers reported shots fired in areas near Themis Street and North Silver Springs Road, but officers were unable to locate any victims or suspects, Hann stated via text message...

Southeast Missourian

Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigated multiple reports of shots fired Sunday night west of Arena Park, according to Sgt. Joey Hann.

Callers reported shots fired in areas near Themis Street and North Silver Springs Road, but officers were unable to locate any victims or suspects, Hann stated via text message.

Shell casings were recovered near the 3100 block of Wisteria Drive, according to Hann, but he could not confirm whether the casings were related to the shots fired or whether they were from an older incident.

