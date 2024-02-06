Shots fired reported in south Cape, nothing found

At about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department received multiple reports of eight to 12 shots fired in south Cape Girardeau.
Sgt. Joey Hann said the calls came from Cousin Street, South Henderson Avenue and South Pacific Street, but officers were unable to locate any victims or evidence in the area.
