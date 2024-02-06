Shots fired on Wisteria Drive on Sunday in Cape Girardeau resulted in a home struck by gunfire and two juveniles detained.
According to police department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive for a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m.
"Officers canvassed the area and located several witnesses, spent shell casings and a home that had been struck by gunfire," Hann said. "Officers located suspects fleeing the area and detained two juveniles near the scene."
The incident is still under investigation by the department, Hann said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.