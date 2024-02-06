All sections
NewsNovember 16, 2021

Shots fired on Wisteria in Cape Sunday; no one injured, two juveniles detained

Shots fired on Wisteria Drive on Sunday in Cape Girardeau resulted in a home struck by gunfire and two juveniles detained. According to police department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive for a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m...

Brooke Holford

Shots fired on Wisteria Drive on Sunday in Cape Girardeau resulted in a home struck by gunfire and two juveniles detained.

According to police department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers responded to the 3000 block of Wisteria Drive for a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m.

"Officers canvassed the area and located several witnesses, spent shell casings and a home that had been struck by gunfire," Hann said. "Officers located suspects fleeing the area and detained two juveniles near the scene."

The incident is still under investigation by the department, Hann said.

