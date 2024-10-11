Shots fired on Broadway Thursday; no victims, witnesses

Cape Girardeau Police officers responded Thursday evening to a report of shots fired in the area of Broadway and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau.
CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann said officers responded to a report of shots fired and a report of people running from the area around 7:40 p.m.
"Officers canvassed the neighborhood and checked with a local business in the area, but no witnesses or victims were located," Hann said.
