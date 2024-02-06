Shots fired near Themis in Cape still under investigation

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported in connection with a shots-fired incident Thursday night, March 23 at the 500 block on North Silver Springs Road near Themis Street in Cape Girardeau.
Robert Newton, public information officer for Cape Girardeau Police Department, said officers responded to the scene around 8 p.m. Thursday and collected several pieces of evidence. The incident is currently under investigation.
