NewsNovember 16, 2024

Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments

Police are searching for two suspects after gunfire was reported at Village on the Green apartments near Southeast Missouri State University. No injuries were reported.

Southeast Missourian

Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near Southeast Missouri State University at the Village on the Green apartment complex, according to a social media post from the university.

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 15 with witnesses reporting six to seven shots fired. No injuries were reported.

Two Black males are currently at large, with descriptions indicating one was wearing an orange shirt and the other a green shirt, both in jeans. They were last seen in the creek area behind the apartment complex. Witnesses confirmed seeing them with a gun.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Department of Public Safety at 573-651-2547.

This incident follows another shooting near the Village on the Green apartments in recent months. On Sept. 11, an adult was shot in the leg on North Sprigg Street near the complex.

Story Tags
crime
News - Crime
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

