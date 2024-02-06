Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired near Southeast Missouri State University at the Village on the Green apartment complex, according to a social media post from the university.

The incident occurred on Friday, Nov. 15 with witnesses reporting six to seven shots fired. No injuries were reported.

Two Black males are currently at large, with descriptions indicating one was wearing an orange shirt and the other a green shirt, both in jeans. They were last seen in the creek area behind the apartment complex. Witnesses confirmed seeing them with a gun.