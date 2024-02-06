Cape Girardeau police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a shooting early Monday morning that injured one person.
Officers responded at 2:54 a.m. to the area of South Ellis and Morgan Oak streets for a report of shots fired, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann, and located a man who had been shot in the upper torso.
Hann stated the victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently stable.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating the incident, according to Hann, and anyone with information may contact police by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.
