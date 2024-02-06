All sections
NewsSeptember 24, 2022

Shots-fired leads to two-hour standoff in Scott County

A shots-fired incident Thursday morning turned into a two-hour standoff with law enforcement just outside of Chaffee, Missouri. The Scott County Sheriff's Office received a shots-fired 911 call at 8:23 a.m. from a property owner after the owner told the occupant he needed to move and heard a gunshot...

Nathan English
story image illustation

A shots-fired incident Thursday morning turned into a two-hour standoff with law enforcement just outside of Chaffee, Missouri.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office received a shots-fired 911 call at 8:23 a.m. from a property owner after the owner told the occupant he needed to move and heard a gunshot.

Louis Keller was identified as the occupant and allegedly fired several more shots while law enforcement was en route, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Keller then barricaded himself in his small camper. He allegedly fired several more shots out of his camper after deputies and state Highway Patrol negotiators were on the scene. Scott County's Emergency Response Team arrived later at the scene and began using "different measures" to bring about a peaceful resolution to the standoff, the release said.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Keller exited the camper and was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation. No one was injured, and the scene was cleared by 11 a.m, according to the release.

Story Tags
Local News
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

