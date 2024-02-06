Shots-fired leads to two-hour standoff in Scott County

Louis Keller was identified as the occupant and allegedly fired several more shots while law enforcement was en route, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Keller then barricaded himself in his small camper. He allegedly fired several more shots out of his camper after deputies and state Highway Patrol negotiators were on the scene. Scott County's Emergency Response Team arrived later at the scene and began using "different measures" to bring about a peaceful resolution to the standoff, the release said.

Just before 10:30 a.m. Keller exited the camper and was subsequently taken into custody. He was transported to a hospital for evaluation. No one was injured, and the scene was cleared by 11 a.m, according to the release.