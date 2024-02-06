Shots-fired incident near Cape preschool

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired near a preschool Friday morning.

Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer, said in an email that no victims from the incident were reported to the department.

The incident took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Ellis streets near Centenary United Methodist Church around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, Droege said. He said officers were able to locate evidence that a firearm was discharged in the area.

Centenary pastor Jennifer Long said in an email statement that the church's preschool was in session at the time of the incident and that a class was on the playground. Long said the teachers immediately went into lockdown protocols and ushered the children inside. No one from the church or preschool was injured, the pastor said.