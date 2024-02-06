Shots-fired incident near Cape preschool

Cape Girardeau Police Department officers responded to a report of shots fired near a preschool Friday morning.
Cpl. Ryan Droege, public information officer, said in an email that no victims from the incident were reported to the department.
The incident took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Ellis streets near Centenary United Methodist Church around 10:20 a.m. Friday morning, Droege said. He said officers were able to locate evidence that a firearm was discharged in the area.
Centenary pastor Jennifer Long said in an email statement that the church's preschool was in session at the time of the incident and that a class was on the playground. Long said the teachers immediately went into lockdown protocols and ushered the children inside. No one from the church or preschool was injured, the pastor said.
"I am so proud of their (preschool staff) leadership and quick work to protect our students!" Long said in the statement.
Long praised Cape police's previous active shooter training and fast response time in the statement. The department provided active shooter training to church and preschool staff over the summer, she said.
Church and school officials are cooperating with the department's investigation and have given them access to church security footage, Long said.
The investigation is continuing.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.