Shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau results in no arrests

A shots-fired call resulted in no arrests early Sunday morning, though police located damage to a vehicle and a building.
Cpl. Ryan Droege of Cape Girardeau Police Department said officers responded to the call shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Park Avenue and Independence Street and found a large crowd dispersing.
Police could not identify a suspect at the scene, Droege said in an emailed response. He noted no injuries were reported and police are investigating the incident.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.