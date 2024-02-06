Shots fired in Cape Girardeau

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department, a "shots fired" call was received Wednesday.
Police responded, taking one adult into custody and transporting one juvenile to the Cape Girardeau County Juvenile Office. Cpl. Ryan Droege said a vehicle was damaged by a bullet, but there were no injuries.
Formal charges, which have not been released, are expected.
