NewsSeptember 14, 2020

Shots fired in 900 block of College Street damage property, cable line [VIDEO]

An active investigation is underway into a shots-fired incident at 1:32 a.m. Sunday that damaged a cable line and multiple homes in the 900 block of College Street in Cape Girardeau. Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area and located several homes and items of personal property struck by gunfire, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann...

Ben Matthews
A bullet hole is seen at a house in the 900 block of College Street after shots were fired early Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
A bullet hole is seen at a house in the 900 block of College Street after shots were fired early Sunday in Cape Girardeau.

An active investigation is underway into a shots-fired incident at 1:32 a.m. Sunday that damaged a cable line and multiple homes in the 900 block of College Street in Cape Girardeau.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area and located several homes and items of personal property struck by gunfire, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Audio of more than 20 sounds resembling gunshots could be heard on surveillance footage captured nearby at the time the incident was reported.

At least two homes on the block showed visible bullet holes as a result of the incident, and a resident in the area said cable crews were working in the area the next morning to repair a severed fiber line.

Several spent rounds and shell casings were seized at the scene, Hann stated. No one was injured during the incident and no suspects are identified at this time.

A police investigation into the incident remains active, and anyone with information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling its business line at (573) 335-6621, the anonymous tip line at (573) 339-6313 or by texting “CAPEPD” to 847411.

A bullet hole is seen at a house in the 900 block of College Street after shots were fired early Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
A bullet hole is seen at a house in the 900 block of College Street after shots were fired early Sunday in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
