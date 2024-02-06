An active investigation is underway into a shots-fired incident at 1:32 a.m. Sunday that damaged a cable line and multiple homes in the 900 block of College Street in Cape Girardeau.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the area and located several homes and items of personal property struck by gunfire, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Audio of more than 20 sounds resembling gunshots could be heard on surveillance footage captured nearby at the time the incident was reported.