Shots fired causes property damage on Good Hope Street

While responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Bloomfield Street and Sheridan Drive, Cape Girardeau police officers received another shots fired alert for the 1600 block of Good Hope Street at 3 p.m. The residence struck was in the 1700 block of Good Hope Street and the stop sign hit was on the intersection of Minnesota Avenue.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated no injuries were reported and the department is investigating the case.