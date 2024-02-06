All sections
NewsAugust 8, 2023

Shots fired causes property damage on Good Hope Street

Shots fired at Good Hope Street “appeared” to have struck a residence, while a vehicle ran into a stop sign leaving the area Monday, Aug, 7, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department...

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden

Shots fired at Good Hope Street “appeared” to have struck a residence, while a vehicle ran into a stop sign leaving the area Monday, Aug, 7, according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

While responding to a ShotSpotter alert on Bloomfield Street and Sheridan Drive, Cape Girardeau police officers received another shots fired alert for the 1600 block of Good Hope Street at 3 p.m. The residence struck was in the 1700 block of Good Hope Street and the stop sign hit was on the intersection of Minnesota Avenue.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department stated no injuries were reported and the department is investigating the case.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

