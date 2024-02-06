Two men are in police custody after shooting at officers and ramming a patrol vehicle during a chase across state lines Saturday night, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Hann stated via text message Sunday all officers are safe and no one was injured in the incident.

The chase began at about 10:55 p.m. when Cape Girardeau police officers attempted to stop a Ford F150 truck on Kingshighway near Southern Expressway, according to Hann.

The truck failed to yield to the marked patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens, Hann stated, and the vehicle continued in the direction of Highway 74 and the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.

The driver of the truck, later identified as 31-year-old Charles A. Franz Jr. of Cape Girardeau, then intentionally rammed an approaching second patrol vehicle, Hann stated.

Tire spikes were deployed in an area with low traffic in an effort to safely end the pursuit, according to Hann, but the truck swerved past the spikes and began to cross the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge into Illinois.