Shots were fired by a driver after multiple vehicle accidents occurred about 2:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau, according to statements from police and witnesses at the scene.

A witness who requested to be identified as Mr. Andrews described the entire incident.

Mr. Andrews said he was westbound on William Street when he heard an impact behind him. Mr. Andrews said that in his rearview mirror he saw a gray truck crashing into a silver Ford Focus.

At the scene, a damaged silver Ford Focus was parked near the intersection of William Street and South Park Avenue.

Upon seeing the collision, Mr. Andrews said he struck a curb as he swerved away from the oncoming gray truck as it drove “erratically” toward the intersection of William Street and South West End Boulevard.

The witness said the gray truck collided with a gray Hyundai Elantra in the intersection, and an occupant of the Hyundai rolled out of the car onto the ground.